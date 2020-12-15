SHONGALOO, La. — The son of a Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy, accused of fatally shooting a man, will not face criminal charges.
A Webster Parish grand jury has declined to indict James Rowland Jr., of Shongaloo, in the Aug. 14 shooting death of 26-year-old Nicholas Roath of Blanchard, according to the parents of the victim.
Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland was unable to provide details regarding the grand jury session due to legally-required secrecy of grand jury proceedings.
“The grand jury returned a no true bill concerning the shooting,” Holland said Tuesday.
Roath’s parents, Greg and Kelly, said they were informed of the grand jury’s decision after receiving a phone call from the Webster Parish District Attorney’s Office on Monday.
A grand jury decides whether probable cause exists to support criminal charges for a suspect in a crime. The sessions are closed to the public and jurors are sworn to secrecy during proceedings.
The recent decision not to indict follows months of social media posts by frustrated virtual protesters, including family and friends of the victim demanding Rowland’s arrest despite an ongoing investigation by Louisiana State Police.
“Family and friends of the deceased have some incredibly bad — meaning wrong — information about most of the facts of the case. Because we maintain the integrity of our investigations by not disclosing facts to anyone — including family members of the deceased — they and the public are ignorant of what was done, what facts were found, etc,” Holland told KTBS.
Holland said now that the case has reached a conclusion, the district attorney's office will be sharing all the facts, including all the police reports. Out of respect to the family, they will be the first to receive the reports Holland said.
In August, Webster deputies responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Rodney Martin Road, but immediately requested Louisiana State Police conduct the investigation, citing a conflict of interest as the reason due to the case involving the immediate relative of a deputy.
A preliminary investigation conducted in August by state police indicated two men and a woman were involved in an altercation prior to Roath's death. Specifics about the altercation were not provided.
Without an arrest, and following a nearly four months long investigation, state police investigators recently turned their findings over to the Webster Parish District Attorney’s Office, which placed the case before a grand jury.