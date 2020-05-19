MINDEN, La. — John Agan, a notable Webster Parish Historian died Monday. He was 61.
Agan’s death was confirmed Tuesday morning via a status post to his Facebook page by his nephew Paul Jameson. The cause of death was not noted in the post, but Agan is reported to have had at least six hospitalizations between November 2019 and late April.
“With a heavy heart, I have to let you know that my uncle, John Agan, passed away this evening. Funeral details will be provided in the coming days. Please pray for the family during this difficult time,” Jameson wrote.
Agan, a native and lifelong resident of Minden was a 1976 graduate of Minden High School. He was also a graduate of Louisiana Tech University.
For the last several years he has written a weekly newspaper column on local history for the Minden Press-Herald. The column followed a weekly Minden Press-Herald publication titled Cameos, which was written by John’s mother, Juanita Agan. She died in 2008.
The works of both Agan’s centered on the history and special sentiments of Webster Parish.
As a pillar of the Minden community, John Agan served on the board of several local organizations, including the Dorcheat Historical Association and Museum. He was an assistant professor of history at Bossier Parish Community College.
In 2018, Agan, the author of several books related to local history, was honored as Minden’s Man of the Year.