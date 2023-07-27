MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury only 30 minutes to decide a convicted felon was guilty of having a gun in his possession.
Laquincy Warren, 37, will return to Webster District Court on Oct. 23 for sentencing. The conviction carries a prison term of five to 20 years.
Warren was arrested in July 2021 after running from Minden police officers who responded to a call about an armed man in the street. Officers Mitch Hackett, Brandon Curry, Chris Hammontree and K9 Tigo gave chase. Warren was caught and had 9-mm ammo in his pants pockets. A 9-mm handgun was recovered with Warren’s bag where he was last seen during the pursuit.
Warren has multiple prior felonies, including an incident in 2015 when he pulled a gun and pointed it at Ryan Barnette, who was then working for the Minden Police Department.
Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom prosecuted the case and told the jury in his closing, “The book of Proverbs says, ‘The guilty man flees when no man is pursuing him…’”
“The Minden Police Department should be commended for a job well done on this case. They responded quickly, acted professionally, and because of their training and actions they were able to remove another dangerous criminal with a handgun off of the streets of Minden,” said District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. “Our office does intend to file a habitual offender bill. Felons who carry guns will be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Warren was represented by attorney Mary Jackson.