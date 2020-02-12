MINDEN, La.. — A Webster Parish jury on Wednesday convicted a 21-year-old Cotton Valley man in connection with a 2018 shooting in Minden that temporarily paralyzed a man.
This afternoon, Braxton Leonard was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal discharge of a weapon during a crime of violence.
Leonard was on probation for a drug offense when he fired gunshots into a crowd. His actions were captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, according to state prosecutors.
Prosecutors say Leonard was offered a plea deal prior to trial, but refused it.
During the three-day trial, multiple people, including those who were present at the time of the shooting and others who have known Leonard for years, took the stand and identified him as the shooter.
In opening statements Assistant District Attorney Stuart McMahen told the jury “we cannot give you all the puzzle pieces, but we can give you the ones that matter.”
Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom informed the jurors their role was to find the “truth of the matter." Jurors deliberated for less than an hour.
According to testimony at the trial, Leonard repeatedly fired a gun into a crowd of teenagers attending a party in Minden on the early morning hours of April 18, 2018. One round hit Laverto Shine, temporarily paralyzing him. Additional rounds shattered the back glass of a vehicle occupied by three teenagers.
Leonard was initially charged with multiple crimes, including attempted second-degree murder. He remained jailed on a $1.75 million bond at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center until June when he was released because of a booking error.
One month later, Leonard was captured at a Plano Texas residence by U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force as he sat inside a vehicle with his brother, 25-year-old Jeffrey V. Walker of Springhill. A weapon was also found in the vehicle, according to authorities.
At that time, Walker was also listed as a fugitive for an unrelated incident associated with a shooting in Bienville Parish. His bond was set at $1.3 million.
Leonard had previously been convicted of felony possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances in 2017, and as a result of that conviction he was prohibited from having a weapon.
Prosecutors have made it clear that the state will file a multiple offender bill of information against Leonard. If he is found to be a multiple offender, he faces 5 to 20 years on the firearm felony charge, and 10 to 20 years on the illegal discharge of a firearm during the crime of violence charge.