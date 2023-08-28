DOYLINE, La. – A Webster Parish man died Saturday when a side-by-side rolled on top of him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
First responders provided first aid and CPR for William Tyrec Moore, 24, of Dubberly, following the accident. He was flown from the scene to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. near the 600 block of Hanson Drive in Doyline. Moore was the passenger on the UTV that was being driven on the dried lakebed of Lake Bistineau, Parker said.
The driver left the scene prior to deputies arriving. Investigators are in the process of locating him to get a statement, Parker said.
At least one other all-terrain vehicle was being driven in the area at the same time.