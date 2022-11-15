MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker.
Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
"Andrew has been in the towing industry his entire life, risks his life daily on the side of the road helping others, and on this day helped save another life," Parker said.
It happened on Oct. 9 on Highway 164 as Lincoln was headed from Sibley to Haughton on a towing call. Lincoln came upon a vehicle that had crashed, and as he got closer he could see flames coming from the car.
Lincoln stopped his truck and yelled to see if there was anyone inside. A young man who had also stopped responded, “Yes, but the door is jammed.”
Without thinking twice, Lincoln placed his truck in the middle of the road, turned his lights on, and rushed to help. The driver door was jammed and the flames were increasing.
Parker said Lincoln quickly went to the passenger door and was able to get it open. He was trying to pull the female out, but she was still stuck.
By this time the smoke was so thick Lincoln could barely see her. He also could feel his pants begin to melt from the heat of the flames and knew he only had seconds before the fire engulfed the vehicle.
Lincoln couldn’t get a grip on the female, so without hesitation, he took off his shirt, wrapped it under the victims’ arms and pulled her out of the car. Within minutes, the car was completely engulfed in flames.