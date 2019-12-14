CULLEN La. - A small North Webster Parish town is taking their message to the streets.
On Saturday, they had an anti-violence rally hoping to stimulate ideas to bring change.
The fight to end gun violence hits a soft spot for Ramona Strickland and Danicka Hayes. They both recently lost to their children to gun violence.
"My daughter was killed, July 17 along with my grandbaby," said Strickland referring to her 19-year old daughter, Na’Toyedre Barrow and her unborn grandson Jaysean.
"He died November 27, 2017. He was 17 years old. My world shattered," Hayes said, referring to her son, Jaylen Thomas.
They say that's why they came to Henrietta White Boulevard in Cullen, La for this rally, to make a stand against something that has changed their lives forever.
"And so we're just saying 'not another one'," said Pastor Jamell Simon. "We've come to make this statement, make this stand, protest, pray, but also come up with an executable plan that we can make a difference in our community."
Pastor Jamell Simon and Pastor Prescott Thomas say that's why they organized this march.
Simon is the pastor of First Baptist of Cullen and Thomas leads the congregation down the street at St. Rest Baptist. They both say it's time for the church and people in the community to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to deadly violence.
"We do well with sitting down with families, planning funerals, but what made me want to do this non-violence rally is because I feel like it's time for us to be proactive with it, to take a stand and to speak before the violence happen," said Simon.
"Today, I hope that our community will get the message and rally around what we're doing today and this will be a starting point as we go into a new year," Thomas said.
The march ended with a rally at Memorial Funeral Home with singing, prayer, and a message with hopes to bring change so 'not one more' family suffers from senseless violence again.
"Not another mother needs to be going through what I'm going through right now," Hayes said.