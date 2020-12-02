MINDEN, La. -- Voters in Webster Parish will be asked to pay more in property taxes to keep the 911 emergency dispatch system alive.
With more and more people relying on cell phones, 911 Director Angie Chapman says revenue from the 911 surcharge on landlines has dwindled. She says it's put the system in a bind -- both in its ability to retain staff and to upgrade equipment.
"We've cut costs everywhere we possibly can. We didn't want to ask for this. But we're at a point now that we're not able to retain trained employees because they're leaving us to go to higher paying jobs," Chapman said.
"And our equipment is at least 10 to 12 years old. It's aging. It's not able to function well with new software upgrades. They just won't run," she added.
The proposed two mil increase means taxes would go up $20 a year per $100,000-thousand dollars in property valuation. Voters will decide the measure on Saturday.
Chapman says the 911 system has had to tap its savings to keep running.
"In a couple of years we will have depleted our reserve fund that we have set aside for operations. And we may have to pass the cost on to the 13 different fire departments that we dispatch for, or we may have to go to our police jury and tell them we can't sustain our operations and try to find funding somewhere else," Chapman warns.
She says it costs the agency $10,000 to train new dispatchers. They recently lost two more of them to better paying jobs. They must keep two dispatchers on duty round the clock to maintain insurance ratings.
"If we had to cut staff below our minimum requirements then the fire departments would lose part of their rating that we're responsible for. And eventually, the homeowners and business owners would see an increase in insurance rates for their properties. So what we do here not only affects the safety and well being, it also affects your insurance rating," Chapman explained.
She says upgrades to equipment with additional revenue could save time and lives. Improving the Computer Aided Dispatch system -- or CAD -- would mean callers to Webster's 911 system would no longer have to repeat their emergency situation to the department that the dispatcher transfers their call to. The caller info, mapping and other data would all automatically transfer to the police, fire or EMS responders.