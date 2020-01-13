MINDEN, La. – A longtime Webster Parish School Board member has passed away.
Ronnie Broughton served District 6 for almost 20 years. He’s also been the board’s president. He was 79.
“It is with heavy hearts that we express our sympathies to the Ronnie Broughton family,” Superintendent Johnny Rowland said Monday in a statement. “He was fiercely devoted to his district and had a passion for students with disabilities. He had an extensive knowledge of the inner workings of the school board’s infrastructure and board policy. Mr. Broughton genuinely enjoyed being a school board member and had a sincere camaraderie with his fellow board members. “
The statement continues: “Mr. Broughton was a patriot and had a strong desire to educate students about constitutional rights and their roles as American citizens. Each year, Mr. Broughton met with area high schools on Constitution Day and presented a lesson to them on the history of the American Constitution.”
Rowland said Brought will be “greatly missed and his spirit of enthusiasm and drive for excellence for ALL students will not be forgotten.”