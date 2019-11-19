SPRINGHILL, La. - Forty-five school shootings have happened across the country so far this year.
One school in Webster Parish prepared its students Tuesday how to react if a shooting happens on their campus.
North Webster High School students, teachers, and faculty participated in the drill.
First responders gave real-life demonstrations on how to respond.
“We wanted to keep it as a surprise for the students and teachers to evaluate how well they would fall through on the lockdown procedures,” Principal Gabe Lyons said.
Shanequa Cain, a senior, said the drill was a learning experience for the school and the community.
“When you’re at the hospital you never know what they do,” Cain said. “You never know how they feel and you know all the pressure is on them on how it is so it’s all a learning experience.”
Lyons said the school is considering doing other emergency preparedness drill during the spring semester.