MINDEN, La. -- Students at one Webster Parish school will transition to all virtual learning Tuesday.
The Webster Parish School Board Monday afternoon alerted parents via a Facebook post that all students of Lakeside Jr.-Sr. High will not be on campus until after the holidays. Students are going to virtual classes because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases involving staff and students.
Christmas holidays are Dec. 21-31. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 4.
School administrators are sending a letter to parents with more information. But anyone with questions can call the school at 318-377-2133.