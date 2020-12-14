Lakeside Jr.-Sr. High
MINDEN, La. -- Students at one Webster Parish school will transition to all virtual learning Tuesday. 
 
The Webster Parish School Board Monday afternoon alerted parents via a Facebook post that all students of Lakeside Jr.-Sr. High will not be on campus until after the holidays. Students are going to virtual classes because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases involving staff and students. 
 
Christmas holidays are Dec. 21-31. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 4. 
 
School administrators are sending a letter to parents with more information. But anyone with questions can call the school at 318-377-2133.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags



Load comments