SIBLEY, La. — Students and staff at Lakeside Junior/Senior High School are mourning the loss of a senior student, according to the school’s social media page.
A Facebook post on the school's page Monday identified the student as Destiny Hall. According to the post, Hall died Sunday due to complications from childbirth; however, her newborn twins survived.
”As many of you may already know, one of our students tragically left this life on Sunday evening. Destiny Hall, a future Class of 2021 graduate, died following complications from childbirth,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read Monday.
The school’s post continued with the following:
”This is tough. Really hits you across the face. No parent should have to bury their child and no child should have to grow up in this world without their mama. Destiny worked hard, was kind, wanted to be something. School was important and she worked to graduate while getting ready to bring new life into the world. Two lives. Her newly born twins are doing well and are fortunate enough to have a support system in place for the world to come.
In truth, we don’t really know what to say. Answers are hard to come by, and as you would guess students were upset today. Many didn’t know and it fell to teachers to break the news. But how can you make sense of such a senseless tragedy? We have no answers. Only questions ourselves. And tears.
If you are a praying person, we ask you to say a prayer to whatever god you pray to. But no matter your religious persuasion or lack thereof we hope all will say a kind word to the grieving family. Share a story of Destiny. Share a photo. Show the world her smile. Destiny was a Warrior and we hope those young ones she left behind will be as well.
In the blueness of the sky and in the warmth of summer, we will remember.