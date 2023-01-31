MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday.
Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security.
The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m.
"This decision is consistent with all school districts east of Webster Parish that border the state of Arkansas," Rowland said.
All after school tutoring as well as extra-curricular/athletic activities will go on as scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Rowland plans for all campuses and buildings to reopen on Thursday.
CADDO PARISH
Evangel Christian Academy Elementary and Middle/High School will have a delayed start Wednesday. Classes will begin at 10 a.m.
Evangel Learning Center will remain open for regular business hours.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Due to a mechanical failure with the heating system and the near-freezing temperatures, NSU Middle Lab and NSU Elementary Schools will be closed Wednesday. Information regarding re-opening will be released as soon as it is available.