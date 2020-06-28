MINDEN, La.- Jason Parker was sworn in as Webster Parish Sheriff on Sunday.
Parker was elected back in October 2019 and before being elected sheriff he served as a state trooper, a Vernon Parish Sheriff Deputy, and DEA.
One of the things he plans to bring to the office is a pastor on patrol program which will allow pastors in the parish to partner with the sheriff's office.
"We need them to be there to help us handle certain situations and notifications but they will also be there with us when we have issues," Parker said.
Parker replaces four-term Webster Parish, Sheriff Gary Sexton.