SIBLEY, La. — Graphic arts students at Lakeside Junior/Senior High School in Sibley were recently given a unique project by instructor Lesa Ward to design a 12-page coloring book.
The focus of the coloring books was events that happen in the month of March. Students had to research then design a book. They highlighted many March events, including St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness.
Students designed the artwork on their class computers. Some students opted to draw their own artwork.
When the books were completed, the students walked across the hall to hand-deliver them to Jessica Blackwell’s class for students with special needs.
“I always have the special needs children in my mind because they’re near and dear to my heart since they are right across the hall,” said Ward, vocational instructor. “I thought, what is something I can do for them? I know that they like to color, and I researched how we could do it. That’s how it came to be.”
“It was just super special that a teacher at our school gets her students involved with my class,” said Blackwell, special education instructor. “It’s nice to see other students support our classroom.”
The graphic arts students walked away with more than just a lesson on designing coloring books. Students called the lesson very fulfilling to be able to design the coloring book and then deliver them to some very happy students.