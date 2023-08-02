HEFLIN, La. – A woman who reportedly intervened in a domestic dispute between a Heflin couple early Wednesday morning in in jail, charged with second-degree murder.
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said Chandrika Shehee, 23, was across the street from where a domestic dispute was happening between a man and woman in the 6000 block of state Highway 531.
She and others heard the disturbance and went to the house.
Shehee shot the man, identified as Tyronne Winzer, 45, who was unarmed, Parker said.
Two witnesses identified Shehee as the shooter. And during questioning, she confessed to shooting Winzer, according to a booking report.
Shehee is held in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.