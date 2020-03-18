MINDEN, La. — The Webster Parish School Board debuted its grab-and-go breakfast and lunch Wednesday for children throughout the school district.
The to-go sites will provide breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. until noon at select schools throughout the parish amid school closures in the district.
Parents or guardians will be able to drive thru the designated site of their choice to pick up a “grab and go” breakfast and/or lunch meal for their child or children. According to the district, any child in the household 18 years old and under is eligible to receive a meal. However, the child or children must be present in order to receive the meal.
Here are the grab-and-go sites for Webster Parish:
- Central Elementary
- Doyline High School
- Phillips Elementary
- Webster Jr. High School
- North Webster High School
- North Webster Junior High School