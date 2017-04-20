Webster Parish schools Superintendent Dan Rawls unexpectedly announced his retirement this week, ending a 3 ½-year stint as the school system’s leader.
Rawls cited health and family reasons for his departure.
His last day was Wednesday. Vacation and sick time will be used to take him through the end of June.
Johnny Rowland, personnel and middle school supervisor, will serve as acting superintendent until the School Board takes formal action. A special meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 27 to officially name an interim superintendent and start the ball rolling on Rawls’ replacement.
Rawls was hired in November 2013 from a field of 15 applicants to replace Steve Dozier, who was at the helm for 2 ½ years. Before him was W.W. “Butch” Williams, who retired in 2011.