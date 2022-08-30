MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed, Parker said.
The deadly encounter happened just before 9:30 p.m. at William Johnson's home in the 100 block of Raynor Road. Parker said Johnson's son, William Johnson Jr., 39, went into the shop where his father was and both fought. The son brandished a handgun and pointed it at his father.
The elder Johnson, 58, got his own handgun to defend himself and fired once, hitting his son in the head. Johnson Jr. died at the scene.
"It was a very tragic situation," Parker said.