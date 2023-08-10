Only one Northwest Louisiana sheriff will get a free ride into another term.
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker is the lone sheriff in the nine-parish region not to draw an opponent when qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Parker is in his first term.
Elsewhere, the race for the parish top cop position is more crowded for some than others.
This will be the first election in 23 years that Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s name is not on the list. He decided last month not to see re-election.
That opened the field with six candidates qualifying. They include Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson, attorney Patricia “Pat” Gilley, former constable Eric Hatfield, attorney John Nickelson, former Shreveport city CAO Henry Whitehorn Sr. and attorney Hersy Jones.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington, who’s in his third term, drew opposition from retiree Chris Green.
In DeSoto Parish, incumbent Sheriff Jayson Richardson is in his first full term after serving a partial term prior to the last election. Retired deputy Kenny Gingles is vying for the position.
Six-term Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance wants to add another four years. Henry Ford of Arcadia is challenging him.
Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies is seeking a second term, but he’ll face competition from familiar opponents – retired state trooper and former Bienville deputy Michael Allen and Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel.
In Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright is in his first term and wants to stay another four years. Three others want to change that. Retired sheriff’s Lt. Michael Wilson, retired state trooper Steve Pezant and Jackson Jones qualified to run.
Red River Parish Sheriff Glen Edwards is going for his fourth term. Opposing him are retired senior trooper Michael Antilley and Tommy Ashworth.
In Sabine Parish, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell is seeking a second term. Also wanting the job are retired state trooper Jeff Evans and former Sabine sheriff’s deputy Coby Lang.