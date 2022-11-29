BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.
The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction, and victims’ rights programs throughout the state. I look forward to being an active member of the commission to address the important issues in their scope of responsibilities, including crime victims’ reparations, support for family justice centers and maintaining high standards for law enforcement certification,” Parker said.
The commission is made up of sheriffs, district attorneys, police chiefs, judges and other law enforcement agency heads from across the state.
Other commissioners from northwest Louisiana include Robert Davidson, a retired DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, and Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington.