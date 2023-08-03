MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker wants the Police Jury to tweak and refine its special event permit process after another recent unpermitted event prompted a response from law enforcement.
Parker said deputies were dispatched two weeks ago to Harold Montgomery Road in Doyline, where an unpermitted trail ride was taking place.
“We sent deputies down there and there were over 1,000 people. Maj. Hayden and Maj. Krouse had to respond because a 19-year-old female had passed out,” said Parker. “They described it as going in there with lights on and they wouldn’t even pay them any attention. They were just stepping over this girl.”
The parish's current special event permit states a permit is not required if the expected attendance is 250 people or less. But if there are more, then the sponsor must complete a permit application, hire security and have an ambulance service in place.
“You had security out there who had police vests on, but there is no telling who the security was out there. They had no jurisdiction to wear ‘police’ in my parish,” said Parker.
Additionally, deputies said there were only 12 horses on the property for the so-called trail ride.
The event was shut down, and the event sponsor will be held responsible, Parker said.
“That guy that put on this event, he is going to have to come up here and answer to me at some point. He may get a ticket for violating a permit or something,” said Parker.
WPPJ President Jim Bonsall asked Parker how they could improve the permit process in the future to guarantee this type of situation does not occur again and if it does, how the sponsors should be penalized.
“When we issue this ticket, you are looking at $300-400,” said Parker. “We do not want to discourage anybody from having a good time, going out and celebrating. It is just that groups like the ones we had on Harold Montgomery Road two weeks ago are what ruins it for everybody. Public safety is very important to me.”
Parker referenced a past event at Bayou Speedway where more than 40 guns were confiscated. This group plans to host another event in the upcoming weeks and have yet to apply for a permit. That will put the sponsors in violation of the required 45-day notice.
Most of these events are advertised through social media channels, making it impossible to determine exactly how many people will be in attendance.
“I am just going to have to assign a deputy with a counter and they will be there before they open the gates and as soon as 250 pass that line, we are shutting down the road,” said Parker.
The WPSO and WPPJ will evaluate the current permit process and where there may be room for improvement.
WEBSTER PARISH JOURNAL REPORTER PAIGE NASH CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.