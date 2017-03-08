At least three people were killed and roughly 3,500 homes were evacuated in the March 2016 flood that ravaged the ArkLaTex. Rivers quickly rose near record flood stages and homes were submerged. The historic event caught many off guard and still today, residents in the affected areas are rebuilding with caution.
Very heavy rainfall developed during the afternoon of Tuesday, March 8, 2016, and continued off and on through Saturday March 12. Rainfall amounts of over 20 inches were recorded in a few locations before the rain ended. Many locations experienced extreme flash flooding, particularly across East Texas and North Louisiana. Roadways were flooded and closed. Many schools and businesses also closed. There were numerous high-water rescues as thousands of people were evacuated from many locations. Click here for National Weather Service rainfall totals from March 8-11, 2016.
Three people were killed in Louisiana. In one case, a driver died when floodwater swept his vehicle off a road in Bienville Parish, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said. The two others died in Ouachita Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
RELATED ARTICLE - Evacuating residents hike out through flood waters in Bossier; others hunker down
RELATED ARTICLE - A look back and a possible solution to the flooding in Bossier
RELATED ARTICLE - New ordinance aims to help with future floods
March 5-11, 2017 marks Severe Weather Awareness Week in Louisiana. Click here to connect with the KTBS 3 Mega 3 Storm Team page for lifesaving resources and tips.