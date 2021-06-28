SHREVEPORT, La. - Police officers are investigating a Saturday morning crash and shooting that are related.
According to officers on the scene, two juveniles are being questioned after running from a crashed car on Corbitt Street. The accident was reported around 1:45 a.m.
Just a few blocks away on Murray Street, officers found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said the teenager and two other people were inside the car.
Police said the teen was shot when a firearm was discharged during the wreck. All three ran then ran from the scene.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. His identity won't be released because of his age.
The vehicle the trio was in was reported stolen on June 25, police said.
While officers were on the scene, rapid fire gunshots went off in the area. Police believe it came from the Super 1 Foods parking lot, which is a common location for donuts and burnouts.