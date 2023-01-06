SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system over the rockies as of late Friday evening is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
Rain amounts are expected to be fairly light compared to the last two storms at less than an inch.
Also, severe weather is not anticipated according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Saturday starts out cloudy with lows in the 50s.
It warms to near 70 with mostly cloudy skies by the lunch hour.
By the late afternoon, showers and isolated storms are possible.
Rain continues into Saturday evening as a weak cold front slowly moves through.
The rain is forecast to last into early Sunday morning.
The precipitation and a cold front depart the ArkLaTex by early afternoon.
This should leave sunshine for the rest of the day.
