ArkLaTex Weekend Weather Maker as of Friday Night

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system over the rockies as of late Friday evening is forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Saturday Afternoon through Saturday Night

Rain amounts are expected to be fairly light compared to the last two storms at less than an inch.

Also, severe weather is not anticipated according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Saturday Morning Forecast

Saturday starts out cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Saturday Midday Forecast

It warms to near 70 with mostly cloudy skies by the lunch hour.

5 PM Saturday Forecast

By the late afternoon, showers and isolated storms are possible.

Saturday Evening Forecast

Rain continues into Saturday evening as a weak cold front slowly moves through.

Sunday Morning Forecast

The rain is forecast to last into early Sunday morning.

Sunday Noon Forecast

The precipitation and a cold front depart the ArkLaTex by early afternoon.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

This should leave sunshine for the rest of the day.

