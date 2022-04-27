BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Beginning Friday at 9 a.m. and continuing through Monday at 6 a.m., the outside southbound on Benton Road will be closed, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Also, the Interstate 220 westbound entrance ramp from Benton Road southbound will be closed.
Closures are necessary to allow contractors to begin concrete patching operations on the I-220 westbound entrance ramp. Work is expected to last approximately three days.
Motorists are asked to proceed with caution through the construction and to watch for workers and equipment.