SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday night's Water Vapor imagery showed two weather disturbances that are forecast to affect the ArkLaTex this weekend.
The first one brings a chance of rain on Saturday.
The second system pushes the first out replacing the rain with nice weather on Sunday.
Here is the Weekend Forecast:
On Saturday, we start with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.
Then, rain arrives in the afternoon especially in the eastern half of the area.
Amounts may stack up to a half inch.
The next storm moves in with a cold front on Sunday morning
which brings nice weather on Sunday afternoon with highs in the 80s to low 90s.
