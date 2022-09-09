Water Vapor Image of this Weekend's Weather Makers
Water Vapor Image of this Weekend's Weather Makers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday night's Water Vapor imagery showed two weather disturbances that are forecast to affect the ArkLaTex this weekend.

Jet Stream Forecast on Saturday

The first one brings a chance of rain on Saturday.

Jet Stream Forecast on Sunday

The second system pushes the first out replacing the rain with nice weather on Sunday.

Here is the Weekend Forecast:

Saturday Morning's Forecast

On Saturday, we start with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday Afternoon's Forecast

Then, rain arrives in the afternoon especially in the eastern half of the area.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Amounts may stack up to a half inch.

Sunday Morning's Forecast

The next storm moves in with a cold front on Sunday morning

Sunday Afternoon's Forecast

which brings nice weather on Sunday afternoon with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

STAY CONNECTED

It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Tom Konvicka, and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments