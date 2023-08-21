SHREVEPORT, La. -- Doctors are getting many questions about weight loss drugs and how they compare to surgery.
Highland Clinic Dr. James Barnes discussed the pros and cons of Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy on Healthline 3. He often performs gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgeries and has been getting questions as to whether weekly injections could replace surgery.
Barnes says the injections have worked better than any other weight loss medication out there.
"And we're seeing an average weight loss of around 15-20% of a person's total body weight with these injections and that's a good weight loss and then we're also seeing improvements in diabetic indicators," said Barnes. "When you compare it to surgery, we do see a significantly even better weight loss with surgery. A typical weight loss with surgery is going to be about 50% of your excess weight."
View the full Healthline 3 with Barnes here.