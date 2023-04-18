(SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana, known for its delicious food, has long struggled with high rates of obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. But a new class of drugs called GLP-1 and GPI receptor agonists may offer hope to those struggling with their weight and related health issues.
Dr. Chris Kevil, Vice-Chancellor for Research at LSU Health Shreveport, says these drugs have the potential to be a "game changer" in the state's healthcare status. While Ozempic and Mounjaro are currently FDA-approved for treating type 2 diabetes, Wegovy is approved for weight loss in those with a BMI of at least 27 and a weight-related condition such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol.
According to Dr. Kevil, users of these drugs can expect to lose between 10 and 20 percent of their weight, which can have significant long-term health benefits. While the most common side effect is nausea, other side effects such as constipation, headaches, and cold-like symptoms are also possible. However, for most users, these side effects are not problematic enough to stop taking the medicine.
One major obstacle to accessing these drugs is their high cost. The brand name drugs generally cost over $1000 a month, and it's only covered by insurance for diabetes, if at all. However, demand for the drugs has tripled over the past six months at the Shed It! Weight Loss Center in Louisiana, despite the cost.
“I think a lot of people didn’t know what to make of the drugs at first,” said Dr. Jaya McSharma, clinical director at Shed It! Weight Loss Center in Bossier City. “As clinicians, as soon as we saw the first studies, we knew that this was going to be game changing for health care in America as long as we could get access for our patients, of course.”
Kevil says these drugs are not for people within the normal weight range who just want to be thinner, as they may not be safe for them. Those considering taking these drugs are advised to do their research and see if they are eligible for coupons from the drugmakers or discounts from GoodRx. It's also recommended to call pharmacies in the area, as prices can vary.