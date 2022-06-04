(CNN) -- No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
"We're not going back to that campus," Harrell said during a special meeting of the board of trustees, and added he expects to have a new address for the school in the "very near future."
"Our kids, our staff, we're not going back."
About a week and a half before the meeting, an 18-year-old gunman walked into the elementary school and killed 19 students and two teachers in the deadliest school mass shooting in nearly a decade.
The superintendent's reassurance followed a tearful mother who spoke to the panel and pleaded for incoming second graders who were set to attend Robb Elementary to be relocated, saying through sobs her son has been traumatized by the violence.
"My son is deathly afraid of school now," the mother said. "What he knows right now is that when he goes to another school he's going to get shot by a bad man."
As a traumatized community is reeling from the senseless violence, many questions about the massacre remain and authorities have often given conflicting information about how exactly the attack unfolded. Among the unclear details: how the gunman got inside.
Initially, the Texas Department of Public Safety said a teacher had propped a door open -- only to later say the teacher closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on camp