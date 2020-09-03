SHREVEPORT, La - A man whose body was found in a west-central Shreveport residential neighborhood early Tuesday, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Vandrick D. Williams, 41, was found shot several times just before 6 a.m. in the back yard of a residence in the 3400 block of Clarke Boulevard, in the Werner Park neighborhood.
Williams, who was deceased at the scene, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for autopsy.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.