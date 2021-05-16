BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - The public affairs division of Barksdale AFB says the West Gate of the base will close at 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The gate will remain closed until 6 a.m. the following day.
According to public affairs, the gate is closing during the evening for maintenance work to be carried out.
The 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs said during the evening when West Gate is closed, North Gate will be open and remain the installation 24-hour access point through Tuesday. Maintenance at West Gate may cause traffic modification during open hours.
West Gate and North Gate hours of operation will return to normal Wednesday.