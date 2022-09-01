SHREVEPORT, La. — West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana, and case numbers are higher this year than last, with one case of neuroinvasive West Nile reported in the Acadiana area. Louisiana health officials are urging resident to take precautions.
Birds are the primary hosts of West Nile virus. The virus can be spread when a mosquito bites an infected bird and then bites a human or animal. It is not contagious.
Most of the time, West Nile is not dangerous. Most people who contract West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. Only about 20% of those infected will develop mild illness with symptoms like fever, headache, fatigue, back pain, muscle aches, digestive issues and sometimes a rash. Prolonged fatigue is common.
But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 150 people can develop West Nile neuroinvasive disease. Neuroinvasive West Nile causes symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, seizures and even paralysis. Dr. Ammar Husan is an assistant professor of family medicine at LSU Health Shreveport. He says some people are more at risk.
“The neuroinvasive West Nile virus can cause encephalitis. So that's inflammation of the brain or spinal cord. And that usually only happens in less than 1% of cases of West Nile. And patients that are more susceptible to that are elderly patients above 50 years old. So, that's why it's a really good idea to avoid settings where mosquitoes are more common.”
Also at risk are some immunocompromised groups like transplant patients. Along with avoiding standing water, especially in the evening, Dr. Husan said using insect repellant containing DEET or treating clothes with permethrin can help to keep mosquitos away.
If someone shows neurological signs like confusion or tremor after a mosquito bite, they should see a doctor immediately.