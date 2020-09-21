SHREVEPORT, La- More cases of the West Nile virus have been confirmed in Caddo and Bossier Parishes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Humans are infected by the West Nile virus when they are bitten by infected mosquitos.
There are three types of the virus: asymptomatic, fever, and neuroinvasive cases. Neuroinvasive is the worst type of the virus, which can lead to paralysis, brain damage, and death.
Caddo Parish has two confirmed neuroinvasive cases, while Bossier Parish has one.
The more mild infection is West Nile fever, where people have flu-like symptoms.
The asymptomatic type can only be detected through blood donations or other routine medical tests.
About 90% of West Nile virus cases are asymptomatic, while only 10% of patients develop West Nile fever. An even smaller percentage of patients show symptoms of the neuroinvasive virus type.
Everyone is at risk for infection, but especially those 65 and older.
The Louisiana Department of Health provided tips on how to protect yourself and your home:
- Wear mosquito repellent or long sleeves outside
- Make sure your repellent contains DEET, but no more than 30%
- Apply repellent to your face by first spraying your hands, and then rubbing them on your face, avoiding your eyes
- Avoid perfumes or colognes outside for long periods of time
- Make sure your house has tight-fitting windows and doors, and that screens are free of holes
- Reduce mosquitoes around your home by eliminating standing water, which is where mosquitoes breed
- Get rid of any buckets, pots, wheelbarrows, or anything that could collect standing water around your home
- Check and clean roof gutters routinely
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that aren't being used