A Texarkana, Texas elementary school receives $5.2 million to boost their literacy program.
Westlawn Elementary was one of 18 schools across the state to receive the grant.
School officials say one of their main goals is to increase the number of students reading on grade level, and they say the new funds will help them achieve that goal.
With the grant money, the school will revamp the library and classrooms with books that inspire students to learn and read.
Teachers will receive training to become certified reading specialists.
Additional summer camps, field trips, after-school programs and technology will be added for students.
Also, home backpacks will be given to students that will include books for reading and activities for children and their parents to work on together.
"We know that the funds will have immediate effects. It will provide not only resources in the hands of students here at school, but also in their homes," said
Taryn Wells, Westlawn Elementary School Principal.
This is Westlawn’s second year to apply for the grant, and their first year to win it.
There were a total of 90 schools who applied for the Texas Title 1 Priority Schools grant.