SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances are forecast to converge over the ArkLaTex on Wednesday and Thursday. The west coast one as of Monday evening is projected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex. The northern system is expected to bring rain and colder air to the region.
Here is the forecast time line:
By Wednesday morning, rain develops north of the I-30 corridor.
In the afternoon, the rain spreads across the rest of the area. Temperatures remain on the cool side in the 40s-50s.
Rain continues through Thursday morning.
Then, it tapers off during the afternoon.
Rain totals could add up to as much as an inch.
