Flood Watch (Shreveport National Weather Service)

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Flood Watch is in effect for Toledo Bend through Thursday evening according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could exceed 4 inches during the next two days!

Here is the forecast timeline:

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

Showers and storms are forecast this evening.

7 AM Thursday Forecast

Rain continues through Thursday morning.

5 PM Thursday Forecast

More is forecast Thursday afternoon.

7 AM Friday Forecast
5 PM Friday Forecast

The rain may let up some on Friday and occur mainly across Toledo Bend.

