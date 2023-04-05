SHREVEPORT, La. - A Flood Watch is in effect for Toledo Bend through Thursday evening according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Rain amounts could exceed 4 inches during the next two days!
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and storms are forecast this evening.
Rain continues through Thursday morning.
More is forecast Thursday afternoon.
The rain may let up some on Friday and occur mainly across Toledo Bend.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.