Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Thursday Evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - August finished wet and September started out the same.  Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Thursday evening showed an extensive area of showers and storms.

Wednesday 8/31/2022 Almanac for Shreveport (Shreveport National Weather Service)

The Shreveport Almanac from the National Weather Service indicates that we ended up 7 inches above average on the rainfall.

The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured copious amounts of rain.  Here are some of their August 2022 totals.

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals For August

Up north, Jason Patterson in Atlanta had top honors with over 10 inches of rain for the driest month of the year.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals For August

Ronnie Vail in Ruston picked up over 14 inches!!  Ed Christian in Crossroads had half that...still way above the August average.

Metro Weather Watcher Rain Totals For August

In the metro area, Mark Potter in south Bossier City reported over 7 inches.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals For August

Down near Toledo Bend, both Debbie Johnson in Center and Troy Webb in Noble picked up 5 inches or better.  Debbie also noted all the vegetation had greened up!

Thanks weather watchers for your data.  To represent your location of the ArkLaTex, register here and then send us your data.

