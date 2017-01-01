As 2017 started, drivers across the ArkLaTex found themselves dealing with tough road conditions.
Dense fog hung around for most of the morning.
Wet road conditions and driver error were to blame for one serious accident on Highway 789 in south Caddo Parish.
Caddo Sheriff Deputies say the driver failed to stop and slid underneath the semi truck.
The driver of the car wasn't injured, but the passenger was taken to University Health.
The driver was cited for failure to stop.
Deputies recommend drivers slow down when road conditions are wet.