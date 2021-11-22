Water Vapor Image of the Thanksgiving Weather Maker
Water Vapor Image of the Thanksgiving Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system moving toward the US west coast Monday evening is expected to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving day.

Midnight Thanksgiving Forecast

Precipitation may begin after midnight Thursday and then

Thanksgiving Morning Forecast

spread over most of the area by sunrise.

Lunchtime Thanksgiving Forecast

Rain could continue through the lunch hour and then

Thanksgiving Afternoon Forecast

taper off in the afternoon.  Cooler weather spreads south behind a cold front during that time.

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Lingering showers are projected to depart southern sections Thanksgiving evening.

Friday Morning Forecast

Clouds may be slow to clear on Friday with temperatures in the 30s-40s that morning.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts are projected at a quarter inch or better.

