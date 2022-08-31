SHREVEPORT, La. - Two weather disturbances in the northwest part of the US as shown in the water vapor imagery on Wednesday afternoon are forecast to bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex over the next several days.
The first disturbance in Colorado arrives on Thursday and Friday.
The second is projected to show up this weekend and stay around into the Labor Day holiday.
Rainfall is forecast to add up to a couple of inches during this time.
Here is the projected timeline for Thursday afternoon through Labor Day afternoon. Areas in blue indicate the potential for rainfall. Forecast high temperatures are also shown.
Scattered areas of showers and storms are shown each day. Cooler weather is also indicated.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Tom Konvicka, and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.