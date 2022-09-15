BATON ROUGE, La. - Last winter, Tensas Parish farmer Will Ratliffe was optimistic about this year's harvest. Commodity prices were up, and his 3,500 acres of soybeans, cotton and corn appeared set for a banner year.
"This thing was set up back in January for a farmer to have the best year ever with the prices," he said.
But soon after, prices for fertilizer, fuel and other supplies climbed to unprecedented levels. A long, dry summer meant some plants didn't grow as well as they could have. And then, just before the harvest began in August, weeks of torrential rains damaged thousands of acres of Louisiana crops.
Tuesday, Ratliffe spoke by phone from the seat of his cotton picker, which he was driving in an attempt to salvage some of his 1,100 acres of cotton. Some bolls had rotted, others had hardened and fell to the ground. He estimates his cotton yield will be down by about a third.
"Things got pretty rough," Ratliffe said. "We are financially stretched."
Devastating rains
Ratliffe's plight is one shared across the state after what was expected to be a bumper season went bust, mostly due to the rainy weather. Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Monroe and others asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to request that the U.S. Department of Agriculture declare a disaster to free up emergency aid for the state's farmers.
Soybeans — one of Louisiana's biggest crops by acreage — was especially hard hit, as the rains came just as many farmers were getting set to start their harvest.
At harvest time, soybean plants, like the one shown here, have lost their leaves and the pods are dried out, with yellow, ripe soybeans inside. The plants are fairly fragile and vulnerable to bad weather, like that of the 2018 fall harvest season.
With 1.2 million acres planted, and prices hovering around $14 per bushel, soybeans could have brought in nearly $900 million for Louisiana's farmers, a significant jump from the $500-700 million the crop garnered in previous years, according to David Moseley, the LSU AgCenter's soybeans specialist.
Augusts rains laid waste to those hopes.