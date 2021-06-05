SHREVEPORT, La. - An upper level weather system in west Texas is forecast to keep the ArkLaTex wet this weekend.
Rainfall may add up to an inch or better through Sunday evening.
Here is the timeline:
Rain is expected Saturday morning.
It's projected to continue through the lunch hour
on into the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms are possible. Severe weather is not anticipated.
Rain is also forecast Saturday night.
The outlook appears the same for Sunday morning with a good chance of showers.
Showers and storms are possible for the midday
and late Sunday afternoon.
Finally, showers and isolated storms could finish out the weekend Sunday evening with more to come early next week.
The 7 Day Forecast shows wet weather through Wednesday.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.