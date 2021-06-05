Water Vapor Image of this Weekend's Weather Maker
Water Vapor Image of this Weekend's Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - An upper level weather system in west Texas is forecast to keep the ArkLaTex wet this weekend.

Forecast Rain Amounts this Weekend

Rainfall may add up to an inch or better through Sunday evening.

Here is the timeline:

Saturday Morning Forecast

Rain is expected Saturday morning.

Midday Saturday Forecast

It's projected to continue through the lunch hour

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

on into the late afternoon.  Some thunderstorms are possible.  Severe weather is not anticipated.

Saturday Evening Forecast

Rain is also forecast Saturday night.

Sunday Morning Forecast

The outlook appears the same for Sunday morning with a good chance of showers.

Midday Sunday Forecast

Showers and storms are possible for the midday 

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

and late Sunday afternoon.

Sunday Evening Forecast

Finally, showers and isolated storms could finish out the weekend Sunday evening with more to come early next week.

7 Day Forecast

The 7 Day Forecast shows wet weather through Wednesday.

