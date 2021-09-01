LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Evacuees from Louisiana are fleeing Hurricane Ida and making their way to Arkansas to find shelter and safety.
Ronald Penn packed up his wife, 3-year-old and 2-month-old sons late Sunday as the water starting coming into his home in the Jefferson Parrish, just outside of New Orleans. They ended up in Little Rock.
"I decided to leave kind of late, the water started coming in my house and we had lost power," Penn said. "I just tried to leave and take my family, we tried to go to Texas and Atlanta and Florida, but they were blocked off, we couldn’t get that way so it was the best option."
Penn said they tried calling FEMA and Arkansas' 211 number, which both directed him to the Red Cross. He and about a dozen others showed up at the Red Cross in Shackleford Crossings Monday seeking shelter. Unfortunately, a representative from the Red Cross said there is no shelter set up in Little Rock, and they've been told to direct refugees to call Louisiana 211 for help.
"We don’t have anywhere to go, we don’t have family out here, we won’t have nothing, we’ve got nothing to go back to," Penn said. "It makes me feel like less of a father because I feel like I can’t provide, and I know these parents feel like the same."
Penn has insurance but said he will not be able to receive FEMA assistance until they can assess the damage. Red Cross has shelters set up in Louisiana and Jackson, Mississippi, but Penn said they have no way of getting there. Now, he said they're stuck in Little Rock with nowhere else to go, and they're running out of food and money.
"We’ll get jobs, we’ll work, it’s not a problem as we just want to be given anything, just help us set up," Penn said. "We went through every other resource, we're asking can anybody help us, can anybody help us please?"