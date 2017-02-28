As a kid, museums are a place you went to be fascinated because you were seeing history sometimes for the first time in your life. It can be quite the learning experience. Recently, the future has been uncertain for local museums. State budget cuts meant a few of them in Shreveport were supposed to close up shop at the end of 2016 but they remained open.
The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport, is like an big exposed time capsule inside of a rotunda. The exhibit will have you strolling about a quarter of a mile, walking back in time a hundred or even more than a thousand years.
The exhibit has 23 rendered scale glass boxes that show Louisiana life in the 1940's. In the west wing is a one of a kind Native American artifact - a long Caddo Indian canoe. There is also an life size alligator lurking in the halls that might surprise you as make your way around but don't worry, it's not real...and don't forget to look up or you'll miss the larger than life paintings done by local artist and a whole lot more.
The exhibit and other Shreveport museums in Shreveport have gone through some major changes in recent years because of the state's budget deficit. Staff has been cut, days and hours of operation have been pushed back.
Smaller museums like the Spring street museum had been slated to close it's doors indefinitely and the state exhibit museum's future was not clear. Local leaders like state Representative Barbara Norton says these places are too important and the doors need to stay open.
"There is so much history here and having an opportunity to know about your history and to learn about other histories and those things that effect us all over the world...I think that we are losing out if we are not preserving all of these things and make sure they are here in the city of Shreveport," said Tyler.
Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler made a move in an effort to keep some of Shreveport's museums open as long as possible by partnering up with people who want to preserve history and said:
"...In the case of Shreveport, that has been achieved through partnerships with Mayor Ollie Tyler and the city of Shreveport for the Waterworks Museum and with the Spring Street Museum through its friends group as well as the Colonial Dames who originally donated the museum to the state.
...at this time, we do not anticipate impacts to the Louisiana State exhibit museum in Shreveport which is a Smithsonian affiliate."
Museum officials say it's still important for people who may have visited the museum as a child to come back and support these places that will in effect will give back to their children in the form of knowledge.
Funding for the three small museums which include the Spring Street, Water Works and Railroad Museum was guaranteed until the end of February but because the state handed over the museums to the city of Shreveport and the Colonial Dames Foundation those museums will stay open with continued support with the friends of the museums and anybody can become a friend and pledge support. For more information about how to become a friend of the museums click below.
*Shreveport Water Works Museum