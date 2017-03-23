Remember the old saying "Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me?"
We all found out a long time ago that words in fact DO hurt. But a lot of kids have to find out from experience and oftentimes, it's a tough experience to have.
Chris, a local student (his identity is protected because of the sensitive nature of what he experienced) and his mother agree they have to say something to let people know that situations involving race happen more often than most might think. Especially with kids who may not understand the totality of what they do or say.
"You're not you today. You're not you, this strength that you feel today. You're the you that you were when you were standing there helpless and everyone watched and no one had the strength to get up. You have that strength. No matter what someone tells you, you have that strength. You be strong and you stand up and you make sure no one else goes through that."
That's the emotional plea from Ninotchika Marsden, who says hearing about her son's incident at school broke her heart but it wasn't a one time thing.
"It had been a lot of stuff happening. I just hadn't said anything about it," said Chris, an eight-grader at Evangel Christian Academy.
He says on March 3 during practice with older bigger kids, this happened: "I had an LSU lanyard around my neck and when I went down to pick up my books he pulled the lanyard up around my neck and said, 'You better stop before I do you like they did in the old days.'"
Chris says the situation reminded him of lynching. "I never thought he was going to do that and I didn't see it coming but when he did it, I was highly upset. I didn't know what to do."
But that's not the first time something like that has happened. Before that, right in class - in front of other students - when the teacher was out of earshot, a classmate of Chris' pulled out his phone and played the sound of whips.
"And then he said to go get on the post. At that moment, I was shocked and then, I was kind of scared," Chris said.
But it's not just Chris. He points out how other kids who are minorities are teased or harassed.
"Some people will tell the Mexicans that they're illegal and how Trump is going to get them out of here by building a wall," Chris said.
To adults, that might not sound so bad but children react differently. It can be compared to bullying.
KTBS talked to a couple of licensed professional counselors who specialize in teens and adolescents in our area.
"They're not wanting to talk to their parents about it because they're afraid of their parents going to the school and trying to fix those problems and then seeing retaliation from the kids," said Ashley Clinger, with Clinger Family Counseling Services.
Another counselor, Ariel Ferguson, said this is what counselors see with kids who are being bullied at school. "Most of the time they're having truancy issues and are usually being referred to truancy court. Or are being seen by their doctor for depression and most of the time they just don't want to get up and go to school."
To combat the retribution counselors in the area are advising parents of a new strategy.
"Encourage your children to talk to their teacher. Talk to a person that they trust. We're trying to teach children to be more proactive in their own problems," Clinger said.
Marsden says she was so shocked when she found out she immediately called the police and filed a report. Then she reported the situation to the school.
They had a conference and the older kid was expelled. But it's a tight knit community within the school. Everyone knows each other and word got out that Chris had the older more popular kid expelled.
That's when Chris received a text message from another student at the school to his phone that said, "I heard that you got destroyed. I said for what? And she said, 'For snitching.' And then she asked is it true or is it a rumor?
Do you think you would be safe if you went back to school?" His reply, "Ummm... it's a half half."
Marsden is very concerned.
"Since returning him to school, he got sick, he stopped eating. My son wouldn't get up. We're talking about an 8th grader who plays football and was knocking down people bigger than him. He wouldn't bite a meal. We had to give him Pedialyte," she said.
Has the school admitted that they know that the children play with racist jokes? "Oh yeah," Marsden said, "They admitted to it in the meeting."
Repeated calls were made to Evangel Christian Academy for comment. They didn't return the calls.
Marsden said she doesn't blame the school; she in fact praises Evangel and thinks it's a good school. But she says her job as a mom is to protect her son. She also says, when something happens, kids need to know that they can tell an adult and feel safe from retribution from other kids afterward.
"I told him to dry his face and tell his story. I told him don't ever let someone put fear in your heart, to where you don't tell your story. His story is not his story. His story is everybody's story that went through what he is going through. And that's why i have to tell him (deep sigh) you remain strong," Marsden said.
Chris' mom has pulled him out of Evangel Christian Academy. His mom plans to homeschool him for the rest of the year before putting him into another school next year.
Again, Marsden says she still praises the school, the staff and teachers at Evangel but thinks more should be done to tackle race relations as it pertains to bullying not only at Evangel but in schools across the nation because this situation could have happened anywhere, to any group of students who might not be aware of the weight or totality of their words and actions.