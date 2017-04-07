If there is one word that could describe how one ArkLaTex city feels about super Walmart pulling out of building a new store it would be... disappointed. However, there are a couple of neighborhoods that are dancing for joy.
When Walmart announced plans for a new superstore in north Bossier at the corner of Wemple and Airline Drive in 2015.
Bossier City leaders had visions of additional tax dollars coming in with a crop of new business popping up around the superstore.
Then came the anti Walmart campaign with north Bossier neighborhoods protesting the move.
Despite the protest and a lawsuit filed against Bossier MPC in reference to a Walmart zoning dispute, it still seemed like it was a done deal and the superstore was on it's way.
Last week that all changed when Walmart announced in a letter that the superstore was not such a super idea anymore and scrapped the plans to build in North Bossier.
Whit Graves is a North Bossier resident and the local attorney who filed suit against
Bossier MPC over the Walmart zoning decision.
"We don't want to jump up and holler we won because that's like hollering coward and somebody walking away from a fight. Then you're just asking for more problems...so we don't know why. We're just glad that it's not coming"
On the other hand Bossier City's mayor is putting part of the blame on the protesting.
Mayor lo walker
"I would say they played a factor but I really don't think it was the deciding factor. Certainly, that was something that they have to consider. The feelings of the neighborhood they are locating in," said Mayor Lo Walker.
He went on to say that the main reason for Walmart pulling the plug on the superstore was the current consumer trend of people shopping online.
Walmart officials said that in a letter to the city and in a KTBS 3 phone interview with corporate public relations director Anne Hatfield, who flat out said North Bossier neighbors protesting did not have an effect on their decision.
"the reality is retail is changing. Retail is much different today than it was a few years ago when we first proposed a project at that location and right now our focus has evolved," said Walmart Director Public Relations, Anne Hatfield.
Instead of building, Walmart plans to invest in the three stores already in Bossier City which could mean the Walmart on airline drive could get a facelift in the near future.
So what is going to happen to the land at airline and Wemple? While it's privately owned,the mayor says the land that was annexed into the city will stay that way because Walmart or no Walmart business growth is still coming.
The mayor says the city was so committed to the super Walmart project they set aside several million dollars for infrastructure improvements such as water drainage and traffic signals at that North Bossier intersection. Despite Walmart pulling out, the city may still follow through with some of those changes.