STEVIE NICKS "24 KARAT GOLD TOUR" FEATURING THE PRETENDERS
MARCH 10, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE: CENTURYLINK CENTER
- ADDRESS: 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
- TIME:7:00 PM
- PRICE:$46 - $147
- PHONE:(318) 752-6730
- WEBSITE:www.ticketmaster.com
- EMAIL:tloftin@gmail.com
March 10, 2017, will be a fun-filled night at the CenturyLink Center. Stevie Nicks, the "Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll,, will be taking the stage! Stevie is famous for her top hits such as "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Dreams," and "Leather and Lace." She will be joined by The Pretenders, an English-American rock band, who sing "I'll Stand by You," "Back on the Chain Gang," and many more songs. Don't miss out on this incredible night. Tickets go on sale December 12, 2016.
POLAR PLUNGE FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS LOUISIANA MARCH 11, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:EAST RIDGE COUNTRY CLUB
- ADDRESS: 1000 Stewart Dr Shreveport, LA 71106
- TIME:10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- PRICE:Free
- PHONE:1(800) 345-6644
- WEBSITE:laso.org
- EMAIL:cminton@laso.org
The official event of winter, the Polar Plunge® is one of Special Olympics Louisiana’s largest fundraisers. With the help of our Law Enforcement Torch Run comrades, individuals and teams from businesses and organizations, alongside our athletes and thousands of community members, experience heartwarming and bone chilling extremes as they take the plunge into the icy cold water during the winter! Individuals have committed to raise $50 or more to jump into the cold water for thousands of Special Olympics Louisiana athletes! Get a thrill from the chill and join us at the East Ridge Country Club on March 11, 2017.
If taking an icy dip isn’t for you, then come be a fan of fun as you watch folks Run, Plunge and Freeze for a great cause OR “Donate to a Plunger.“ The Polar Plunge® is open to the public and also features musical entertainment, food, costumes, vendor displays, children’s activities and more. There is no fee to view the Plunge, but donations are always welcomed.
SHOTGUN SHELLS AND SOUTHERN BELLES CLAY SHOOT MARCH 11, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- ADDRESS: 900 7 Pines Rd Benton, LA 71006
- TIME: 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- PRICE: $100 for single shooter/$400 team of four shooters/$12 lunch for non-shooters
- PHONE: (318) 221-6144
- WEBSITE: www.jlsb.org
The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier is excited to announce the inaugural Shotgun Shells and Southern Belles Clay Shoot! It will take place on March 11, 2017, at Los Paloma. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m., the shoot starts at 9 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
BATTLE OF THE GUMBO GLADIATORS MARCH 11, 2017
- VENUE:FESTIVAL PLAZA
- ADDRESS: 101 Crockett St Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- PRICE: Free
- PHONE:(318) 425-4413
- WEBSITE:www.gumbogladiators.com
Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators is a gumbo cook-off and tasting pitting backyard gumbo masters against each other and professional chefs alike, Saturday, March 11 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
The event offers gumbo fanatics the opportunity to sample dozens of gumbos in categories including seafood, chicken and sausage and “lagniappe”. It is free to attend but tickets must be purchased to sample gumbos. There is a Vendor Village for shopping between gumbo tastings and a kids activity area. Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are available for purchase.
The Ultimate Gumbo Gladiators in each category as determined by a panel of judges and the People’s Choice winner will be announced at 4 pm. All proceeds of the event support Volunteers for Youth Justice, a community of professionals and volunteers caring for children in crisis.
FLOWER CROWN WORKSHOP March 11
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:FABULOUS FROCKS
- ADDRESS: 3552 Youree Dr Shreveport, LA 71105
- TIME:6:30 PM to 8:00 PM
- PRICE:$20
- PHONE:(318) 216-5558
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
We are so excited to announce that wedding florist, Meghan Awalt, is coming back to the boutique on Saturday, March 11, from 6:30-8 p.m. for another fun Flower Crown Workshop!
For $20 Meghan will show you how to create funky and fun flower crowns using real flowers. Sangria and light refreshments will be provided.
Grab your girlfriend (or boyfriend or mamma...you get the idea) and come hang out and have some fun learning this hot trend. Space is limited so register early to reserve your spot! Registration deadline Tuesday, March 7.
SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: MOZART & BIZET MARCH 11, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:SHREVEPORT RIVERVIEW THEATER
- ADDRESS: 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy Shreveport, LA 71101
- TIME:7:30 PM to 9:30 PM
- PRICE:$19 to $59
- PHONE:(318) 222-7496
- WEBSITE:www.shreveportsymphony.com
- EMAIL:lchambers@shreveportsymphony.com
Join Michael Butterman, conductor, for the Willis-Knighton Masterworks Series.
Adès Three Studies from Couperin
Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for violin and viola
Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin, and Roberto Díaz, viola
Bizet Symphony in C
Join internationally acclaimed soloists for Mozart’s sunny duo concerto - the Sinfonia Concertante, followed by the pure youthful exuberance of Bizet’s only symphony.
“(Koljonen) is…a violinist of immense presence…This was a knowing audience, so it might have detected her exquisite timing and precision. Or perhaps all it sensed was a violinist of considerable soul.” ~The Philadelphia Inquirer
“Diaz’s impressively sonorous viola solo launched the finale, exuding brightness and verve.” ~South Florida Classical Review
H.O.S.T.S.HIGHLAND OPEN STUDIO TOURS SUNDAY MARCH 12, 2017
- TIME:12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- PRICE:Free
- WEBSITE:www.facebook.com
- EMAIL:HostSundays@gmail.com
Join the fun at H.O.S.T.S. (Highland Open Studio Tours Sunday) March 12, noon to 4 p.m. Maps are available at each location to make your journey fun.
424 Dalzell – Karen La Beau welcomes you into her home gallery and studio. Guest artists willbe: Marci Hicks, Lynn Laird, Sherry Tamburo, Tori Ladd and Christena Francis. Here you will find Louisiana coloring books, fiber art, acrylic paintings, wearable crochet products and handmade jewelry.
206 Prospect- Check out the whimsical work space of Wendy Tisdale. Yarn wrapped chairs, dream catchers and fairy wings are some of the things you will see. Items will be available for purchase. ...also feel free to check out the massage studio, book an appointment.
420 Merrick St: The studio of Daniel Cordell is a great stop! He specializes in ‘pyrography’ art. Currently, he has hand burned wood and wood burned with electricity. A definite must see on the tour!
2410 Line Avenue: (Line and Dalzell) Owner Desire Mingo: Be a “Suitey” and stop by Suite Nine1six. The clothing boutique will have cupcakes and champagne while you view the latest fashions. Yes, cake, champagne and fashion. Does it really get any better than that? J’adore Candles & More as well as Miss Tuffy’s body butters will be set up for your shopping pleasure.
HOSTS schedule for 2017
Various locations will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Mark your calendars!
March 12
June 11
September 10
December 10
Contact Karen T. La Beau or Kathryn Usher at HostSundays@gmail.com, call 504-298-9527 or send a message on the Facebook page, Highland Open Studio Tours Sundays. Hope to see you soon!
MILES FOR MEALS 2017 - 5K TO SUPPORT MEALS ON WHEELS MARCH 12, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:ZOCOLO NEIGHBORHOOD EATERY & DRINKERY
- ADDRESS: 436 Ashley Ridge Blvd Shreveport, LA 71106
- TIME:2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- PRICE:$25 early/$30 after Feb 17 for 5K and $15 for Fun Run
- PHONE:(318) 676-7900
- WEBSITE:runsignup.com
- EMAIL:ccoa@caddocoa.org
5K Entries receive a T-shirt and Jambalaya dinner, Fun Run participants receive Jambalaya dinner. Live music by the Kat Herrin Band. Food and t-shirts will also be available for purchase by guests not participating in the 5K. There will be great raffle items.
Packet pickup at Zocolo on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and starting on Sunday at noon.
Meals on Wheels delivers more than 1,000 hot meals daily to the tables of our elderly neighbors in Caddo Parish who face a food shortage due to physical or financial hardship. But we’re more than food on the table! We’re a knock on the door that says there’s care and compassion. We shatter the isolation which starves the spirit like hunger starves the body. We’re a guard against undiscovered falls injuries.
At CCOA we combine the power of volume discounts and the manpower of volunteers and staff to reach otherwise vulnerable seniors with nutrition and hope. Help fight hunger.
MIRANDA LAMBERT "HIGHWAY VAGABOND TOUR" MARCH 12, 2017
- BUY TICKETS
- VENUE:CENTURYLINK CENTER
- ADDRESS: 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr Bossier City, LA 71112
- TIME:7:00 PM
- PRICE:$39.75-$54.75
- PHONE:(318) 752-6730
- WEBSITE:www.ticketmaster.com
- EMAIL:tloftin@centurylinkcenter.com
Put on your cowboy boots! Miranda Lambert's Highway Vagabond Tour is taking over CenturyLink Center on March 12, 2017. Miranda will be joined by special guests Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers. Miranda has been honored by the Grammy Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the Country Music Association Awards. Tickets are available now.