When we watch the news, we hear a lot about crime in Shreveport. Unfortunately, crime scenes sometimes get overshadowed by people and events.
"This city is the perfect size, where you can get anywhere and you can be involved in anything," said Katy Larsen, owner of Agora Borealis.
Larsen isn't from Shreveport, but she's part of a lifestyle brand trying to make it better.
"We're trying to celebrate the importance of Shreveport. I fell in love with this community and the support they have for one another," said Larsen.
Her enthusiasm for the area and her marketplace for local artists caught the attention of Pete John who recently started a lifestyle brand focused on Shreveport called "Shreveportant."
"We wanted to create a brand, just with two little girls, we wanted to create a brand that showcased the positive and proud of Shreveport. We want our kids to stay here," said John, founder of Shreveportant.
They've got lots of merchandise and an attitude that says "Go Shreveport."
"We want to celebrate the people, the places and the things. It makes us so happy to give people a platform to be spotlighted," said Tara John of Shreveportant.
That platform is something on their website called "Shreveportraits."
"We just launched one with Steve Porter, who's a local artist. He did the 88-foot mural downtown. We showcased him and why is he in Shreveport and what does he love about Shreveport. Because there is some really cool people that could take their talents elsewhere. So we kind of showcase what did they see great about Shreveport," said Pete John.
And, for the naysayers and negative thinkers about what this area has to offer, these Shreveport residents have a message.
"Stick with your neighbor and say we're going to make this work. A positive attitude can change our community," said Tara John.