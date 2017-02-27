You know the old saying, you can't get blood out of a turnip?
Well, try squeezing a business plan out of fruits and vegetables.
Lindsi Martin, entrepreneur and co-owner of Well Fed says striking out on your takes courage.
"It's scary to just put yourself out there and hope people like what you're doing," said Martin.
Martin and her best friend Ashley Everage came up with the idea to start a juice bar when they were fitness instructors. 3 years ago they started making product to sell out of Martin's home.
Martin says, "it's been worth every second!"
Now both are ready to expand and are pouring everything into a new cold pressed juice bar in Shreveport. They're even closing shop at their smaller location in Bossier City. Well Fed's new location will open the first week in March, smack dab in Highland neighborhood at Egan Street and Line Avenue.
"We'll have a wi-fi bar, a 400 square foot deck," said Martin. "We really want to be a community spot where people want to be," Martin added.
But let's be honest, Shreveport isn't exactly a city starving for juiced spinach and kale. It took more than veggie consumption for Louisiana's 3rd largest city to earn this recent moniker: 2nd fattest city in the nation.
"I think people really don't value their health until they're sick," mused Martin. "We wanna help prevent people from being sick. Prevention is key."
Especially with statistics like these!
Shreveport ranks 4th in the nation in patients with diabetes and has the 2nd highest rate of people with high blood pressure.
Martin believes eating - or in this case - drinking more raw, organic fruits and vegetables that are free of chemical pesticides or genetically modified foods can significantly reduce these disturbing numbers.
"Alot of people don't like to eat a tons of vegetables. So if you can make them taste good in a juice, why wouldn't you?" Martin asked.
But will history haunt these bosses?
The success rate of businesses at their Highland location isn't stellar. This same building Martin had renovated for her business, once housed a healthy eatery that went bust. Both Martin and Everage are convinced they won't share the same fate. Shreveport resident, Bob Mclane agrees.
"Anytime you take a ride, you see joggers. There are people that do take their health serious in Shreveport," Mclane said. "They'll do well!" he added.
Others, like Shane Nicholson, say marketing and a huge push on social media will be needed if Well Fed wants commercial success.
"I don't think half of Shreveport even know this place exist," stated Nicholson.
Beth Newberry believes Shreveport is in dire need of more healthy restaurant options and hopes Well Fed will be the beginning of more to come.
"I think its great," said Newberry. "It's very hard find restaurants here that accommodate people that are vegetarian or vegan in Shreveport."
The owners of Well Fed say they have a social media plan in place that will provide coupons to draw customers in to their new location.
But Lindsi Martin stresses, their small business will do way more than just sway Shreveporters eating habits. Martin says Well Fed will also contribute to Shreveport's economy. Applications are being accepted to hire new employees and starting wages will be above minimum wage.